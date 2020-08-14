In the best conditions, as many as 100 meteors are visible per hour during the shower.

It's once again the perfect time to watch the Perseid meteor shower in the North State – and photograph it if you wish.

In the best conditions, as many as 100 meteors are visible per hour during the shower over the next two nights.

“The Perseids will appear to emanate from the northeast, but can be seen all over the sky,” Redding astrophotographer Frank Tona said.

We’re the ones visiting the meteors, not vice-versa.

Each year, the Earth passes through a cluster of debris trails, dust from “leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids,” according to NASA. Earth collides with some of those bits. They hit the atmosphere and disintegrate in bright streaks. Many are visible to the naked eye.

North State residents who want to view the shower will likely see meteors all week long, but they must go to dark spots to get the best views, especially if smoke makes skies a bit hazy.

And the light show has additional competition.

The waning moon’s light will wash out some of the more faint shooting “stars,” but this week we may still be able to spot 40 or 50 meteors per hour in places with minimal light pollution, according to Earth and Sky.

“The peak will be on Tuesday night until moonrise – at which time the moon will be bright and reduce, but not eliminate, (visibility of) all but the brightest meteors,” Tona said.

Check each night, he said. “Meteor showers are hit and miss, and could be a day or two early or late.”

Best places to watch in the North State

While the North State offers many dark places to watch, our parks are among the best.

Places away from town, like Whiskeytown National Recreation Area or Lassen Volcanic National Park, are good, Tona said.

Like Tona, University Preparatory School science teacher Cory Poole does astrophotography. Lassen is one of his top choices to see the Perseids. He favors the area around Lake Helen and the Bumpass Hell parking lot.

Bumpass Hell is also one of the best spots to see the meteors from your vehicle and to practice social distancing, according to Lassen Volcanic National Park education specialist Tammy Boyd, but most of the park is free of light pollution.

On the north side of the park, other places to view the Perseids are the Manzanita Lake shoreline, Butte Lake, the Chaos Jumbles pullout and the Devastated Area, she said.

“There are also a couple of nice stargazing hikes along the Crags Lake Trail and out to Cinder Cone,” she said.

Pull-off spots along the park highway also offer panoramic views.

Lassen park usually hosts its annual Dark Sky Festival in early August, a weeklong Perseid viewing party with dozens of guest speakers and astronomers. This year, with limits on gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis, the park will stream festival events on Facebook:

• 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14: The park hosts a watch party with guests including two biologists from NASA Ames Research Center.

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Host of Blue Dot podcast Dave Schlom will present a program.

Kids can download the Junior Ranger Night Explorer booklet or pick up a copy at the park’s visitors center.

Go to www.nps.gov/lavo/planyourvisit/dark-sky.htm for more information about this year’s online festival.

If you go to Lassen, “we recommend dressing in layers,” Boyd said. “Nights can get cold, especially above 7,000 feet.”

Boyd also recommends guests minimize their use of flashlights to allow people’s eyes to become accustomed to the dark. If your flashlight has a red light feature, use it instead, she said.

Check conditions at the park in advance to make sure areas you plan to visit are open at www.nps.gov/lavo.

Tona advises those who wish to photograph the meteor shower use a camera that has a manual mode, and will work with a wide-angle lens – the wider the better.

Poole uses a 185-degree fisheye lens to capture the depth and expanse of the sky bowl.

“A tripod is a must to keep the camera still for the many long exposures you will take,” Tona said. If you have one, use a remote timer.

More to see

While you won’t need binoculars or a telescope to see the Perseids, bring them to see great views of the four planets in the southern sky, Tona said.

“Jupiter very bright and first to be seen, followed by Saturn."

Mars appears in the early in the morning. The brightest is Venus, visible a few hours before dawn.

Some of the best viewing times are before the moon rises, according to stargazer websites. There is less light “washing out” the meteor shower. Here is a schedule of sunset and moonrise times over the next week, courtesy of www.timeanddate.com:

Friday, Aug. 14: Sunset: 8:07 p.m., moonrise: 1:38 a.m. (next day)

Saturday, Aug. 15: Sunset: 8:06 p.m., moonrise: 2:26 a.m. (next day)

Jessica Skropanic is features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network.