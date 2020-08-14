As COVID-19 continues to ravage communities, the shutdown of businesses, as well as places of worship, are becoming more and more commonplace, causing churchgoers to find creative ways to praise the Lord.

For example, at Ridgecrest’s First Baptist Church, led by pastor Mat Pope, services have moved outdoors. This past Sunday morning, Pope was joined by a handful of people, all who remained in their cars with the radio on, and a little sunshine.

“[T]his has been a peculiar change for our people, and most are heartbroken that they are unable to attend normal services inside the sanctuary and hope to return soon,” Pope said.

These words echoed that of his service on Sunday.

He spoke through a microphone with two large speakers behind him, reading passages while understanding the potential hardships of those attending.

Church-goers found ways to communicate with each other by waving to each other through their car windows prior to the service, with many wearing masks.

Finding a way to practice faith while not being able to hold services has been tough for many churches, though the modified services do have a silver lining, Pope said.

“I believe this move has been beneficial to us despite everything going on because it has taught us the values of community and worship aside from the sectors we often limit these virtues to like buildings and singing,” he said.

Pope’s hopes are that more people attend drive-in services in the meantime while in-person services remain on Governor Gavin Newsom’s watchlist.

In the meantime, the First Baptist Church will continue to hold its Sunday drive-in services.





