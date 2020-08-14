The local farmers’ market, which shut down earlier this month, has been given a new lease on life and is moving to the Ridgecrest Cinemas parking lot.

The tentative opening date is Saturday August 22, according to theater manager Kelly Walden. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon while the weather remains hot. When things cool off hours will shift to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News that the farmers’ market was suddenly shutting down at its previous location upset many in the community. Walden said when she heard the news she immediately got to work on a plan to bring the market to the theater parking log.

“The day after we heard it closed down, we thought, ‘let's make it happen,’” she said. Walden said she checked on the various legalities and put it together.

“It happened pretty quickly; we were able to get permits and make it happen,” she said.

“It’s been a lot this week,” she said, adding that theater staff is excited to get this new project underway.

The location for the market will be in the south parking lot that has the six-foot block wall around it. Parking will be elsewhere in the lot, according to Walden.

Walden says to expect a mix of new and old vendors.

“I have reached out to all of the vendors that I could. There’s still some I can't get hold of,” she said. Other new vendors are also coming on board.

Ridgecrest Cinemas will offer the popular walk-up popcorn sales they have been offering the past four months, and Walden is hoping to also get additional food trucks for the farmers’ market events.

Another project is due to resume once the weather cools off. The plan is to resume the cinema’s popular drive-in feature once the weather cools down. The hot summer weather obviously made drive-in movie viewings problematic, with some people running air conditioning in their cars the entire length of the film.

“We’ve had a lot of issues with [the heat],” Walden said. “When it cools off we will [resume the drive-in movies].”

Overall, Walden said, she hopes to continue activities that enrich the community.

“Always, that’s our goal, to provide for the community. We have always very strongly felt that that’s our job. This is one of those things I have felt like is very important for the community,"”she said.

Watch the Daily Independent for updates on the farmers’ market and other events at the theater.