Over his 34 year career, Siskiyou County’s Community Development Department Deputy Director of Building Michael Crawford issued nearly 31,000 building permits.

He was recognized for his years of commitment at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting and presented a resolution upon his retirement as of July 31.

Crawford began his career in 1986 as a Building Inspector. For more than 34 years, he worked his way to Building Inspector III and eventually became the Deputy Director of the Building Division of the Community Development Department, according to the resolution.

“Mike Crawford has done an excellent job for our community here, maintaining the balance that is so needed between government and reality ... It’s a fine line to walk because there’s risks on both sides of it, but he’s done an exemplary job or achieving that,” said Crawford’s supervisor, Community Development director Rick Dean.

Crawford was praised for his confidence and level of professionalism. The resolution also points to his knowledge, recollection of Siskiyou County’s historical endeavors, and foresight, all which will be missed.

District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela spoke highly of Crawford’s knowledge and the way he handled personal interactions. “I was always impressed with not only his knowledge and demeanor, (but) how he interacts when there’s stress involved ... Thank you for sticking it out as long as you have.”

District 4 Supervisor Lisa Nixon noted she is “all too painfully aware” that building inspection is a “clashpoint between government and the public, and how it’s handled at the government level can truly make or break a jurisdictions economic path forward.” Nixon congratulated Crawford, saying his work has “moved us forward in many ways.”

“It’s been a pleasant experience to be with Siskiyou County,” said Crawford. “The reason I came here originally is that this area is like where I grew up. I grew up in a rural part of Tehama County, and the lifestyle was very similar. I thought it would be a great place to raise a family. ... I’d like to say thank you again for all these years.”