In our continuing series on groundwater in the Indian Wells Valley, here are some frequently asked questions about the upcoming Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority basin replenishment fee public hearing.

What is the hearing?

The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority is holding a virtual public hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at City Hall on whether or not to assess a basin replenishment fee. As with other public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to attend in person.

The hearing will be a Proposition 218 public hearing, which means that only protest votes will be counted. In other words, not voting essentially counts as a "yes" vote. If protest votes are submitted by the majority of property owners, the fee will fail. Otherwise the basin replenishment fee will pass.

Each parcel owner gets a vote, so if you have six parcels each gets a vote, according to IWVGA Chair Mick Gleason.

Gleason said during a public Webex meeting Thursday that he is leaning strongly toward supporting the fee but listening to public input to see if it will change his mind.

What is the basin replenishment fee?

The basin replenishment fee is part of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan devised by the IWVGA to comply with the State Groundwater Management Act of 2014, SGMA for short. SGMA mandates that each basin in California have a plan for sustainability by 2040. Because the local IWV groundwater basin was determined to be in critical overdraft, IWVGA had to submit the plan by the end of January 2020.

The basin replenishment fee is intended to do two things, according to Gleason.

One is it will help provide funds to mitigate damaged shallow wells in the basin. Gleason said over 90 shallow wells in Inyokern have already sustained damage caused by a loss of groundwater storage since 1980 and the estimate is that 22 more will be damaged in the basin in the next five years according to a model by consultant Stetson Engineers.

Also, more controversially, if passed the fee will provide funding to buy water rights to import water in order to balance the local basin.

Annual recharge is 7,650 acre feet per year (AFY) and total outflow is 32,640 AFY — leading to a deficit of 24,990 AFY, according to the draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan. Gleason and others have made the determination that the overdraft is sufficiently large that importing water will be necessary to balance it.

The intention is to buy water rights for importation.

The best option may be to buy Table A water, a permanent allocation which will then be leased out on an annual basis. The estimated purchase would be roughly $50 million.

The idea has to do with economies of scale leading to a lower cost.

"We are not buying the physical water, we are buying the right to buy the water," Gleason said.

If the basin replenishment fee passes, the details of water negotiations will be hammered out afterwards.

The estimated fee would be $24 a month for the average residential user presuming a five-year repayment period, according to Gleason. The water district could also opt to spread it out over a long period of time — as long as 30 years, which could reduce the fee to less than $10 a month.

The estimate is that the local basin will need roughly 5,000 AFY of groundwater, which means that due to required arrangements, the IWVGA will have to find 8,000 AFY to keep 5,000 AFY.

The money will be collected by a fee program and put into the groundwater authority’s interest-bearing account.

"Hopefully we are going to buy the water immediately, within six months to a year. We will get the best deal we can with professional negotiators," Gleason said Thursday.

How will imported water be delivered to the basin?

Water will be delivered from the north via the Los Angeles Aqueduct or from the south via the Antelope Valley through Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency or AVEK. Either choice will involve "massive issues" and be "a tremendous challenge" according to Gleason.

What about infrastructure for storing the water?

This is the biggest question mark in the plan. Infrastructure to store the purchased water is not in place, and could cost at least $50 million, although it varies widely and may be higher depending upon the water source. IWV Water District Board Director David Saint-Amand suggested at a recent district board meeting that people should be aware that a worst-case scenario plan would involve ratepayers also picking up the tab for this.

Part of the plan to import water is that imported water would be leased temporarily to farmers in the Central Valley until infrastructure is in place to store it locally. Funds raised would go back to IWVGA to help offset other costs associated with importing water.

What is the timeline?

The goal according to the GSP is to import water to the local basin by 2035.

If passed, when will the basin replenishment fee go into effect?

This has yet to be determined.

Gleason said Thursday that he is fine with delaying the collection of the fee if it passes Aug. 21.

"As long as we have a decision made in my opinion at that time to create a replenishment fee I am good to go," he said. "If we want to delay collection of that until down the road, I am good to go."

What will happen if the basin replenishment fee does not pass?

Gleason has painted a dire picture if the fee fails to pass, suggesting the GSP may not be approved, leading ultimately to the state of California taking over local groundwater management.

He also said the county may withdraw from the IWVGA.

"I would probably suggest that Kern County would probably walk if we don’t pass [the fee]," he said Thursday.

"If the replenishment fee does not pass we are in an area where I don't know. I cannot guarantee what the exit strategy will be," he said.

The Navy, meanwhile, has declared water an encroachment issue, meaning that having sufficient water to support the missions at NAWS and NAWCWD is essential for national security.

What are some arguments in favor of basin replenishment fee?

One argument is that with critically overdrafted basins looking for water statewide, the price of imported water is only going to increase and it would be better to lock in a lower price now.

"The price of water is escalating, it’s ramping up dramatically and we need to make that stand now," Gleason said Thursday.

Gleason also argued that the state will likely impose its own fees if it takes over local water management.

"For example, all the great work the water district has done for the past six years, all the great work the county has done, in-kind support — all those costs are going to be rolled up into a fee and are going to be jammed down our throats by the state and we don't have control over it" if the state takes over, he said Thursday.

Another argument in favor of importing water sooner rather than later is that it will help prevent further damage to the aquifer from overdrafting.

The China Lake Alliance has also come out in favor of the fee.

What are some arguments against the basin replenishment fee?

The Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation, meanwhile, has called for a slower and more considered process prior rather than the immediate hearing on the fee.

Some people object to the idea of taxpayers footing the bill for a state mandate. "Why is the only solution a new fee for taxpayers?" a member of the public asked Gleason Thursday.

Many people have argued that the agricultural interests using the basin are getting a raw deal in the GSP. The GSP offers a fee-based solution to managing groundwater. Ag interests fall outside of the core group of water users deemed essential to support the Navy and as a result are subject to increasing water rates that are likely to prove unworkable. Two programs, a transient water pool and a fallowing program, are being introduced to help them ease out of the market — but many feel this is an unfair position for them to be put in.

Others agree with IWVEDC that the process is being rushed without adequate public vetting.

Some have criticized the process for not allowing adequate opportunities for public participation. One comment at the meeting Thursday accused the IWVGA of having "closed door meetings, a secret model and a dire lack of opportunities for participation for major stakeholders."

Others have objected to the lack of in-person public participation at recent water meetings across the board, made worse by terrible sound quality at the most recent water district meeting. This meeting was then rescheduled at roughly the same time as Gleason's meeting Thursday, leading to another obvious conflict.

There is also criticism of the water usage and recharge numbers that the GSP is using, with some criticizing the validity of the data used to arrive at these key numbers.

Others question whether importing water is the only solution to the problem of balancing the basin and urge further study of other strategies such as desalination of ocean water or capturing rainwater to augment local water supplies.

Nick Panzer called into the meeting Thursday and questioned the idea that water is likely to grow more expensive in the future.

"It seems to me that we are going to have a shift from agriculture to urban," Panzer said, adding that he thinks water costs are as likely to go down as a result.

Gleason disputed this, however.

"The trend line that we are looking at today shows upward movement," he said.

What other meetings will take on this topic?

Instructions to IWVGA city representative Council Member Scott Hayman will be on the Ridgecrest City Council agenda for Aug. 19. The next IWVGA meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20, the day before the basin replenishment fee hearing.