When voting for local candidates in the election on November 3rd, you will find current Council members running, as well as persons who have previously served in various Council capacities. Perhaps consider their past records and whether you’ve agreed with major projects they’ve instigated such as a splash pad at Freedom Park and the putting in of “planter outcrops” along Ridgecrest Boulevard that have eliminated valuable parking space and made it more dangerous for bicyclists and people with disabilities. Maybe it’s time for fresh faces at City Hall even though Mayor Peggy Breeden is leaving big shoes to fill.

Sincerely,

Vicki Siegel

Ridgecrest