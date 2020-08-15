Authorities arrested a 56-year-old Lucerne Valley man after they said he tried to murder a neighbor who did not give him milk and eggs.

Mitchell Clay was taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies served a search warrant at his home, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement issued Friday.

Sheriff’s officials said the unidentified victim told authorities at the Lucerne Valley substation that his neighbor tried to kill him at his home on Clay Way. The alleged victim made the report at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies learned that the victim was inside his house sleeping when his neighbor, later identified as Clay, arrived and asked for milk and eggs, Sheriff’s officials said.

The victim told Clay that he did not have the items. Clay allegedly became upset and told the victim he had five minutes to leave or he would return and kill him.

Sheriff’s officials said Clay then went home home, gathered two firearms, returned to the victim’s home and fired approximately five shots at the house.

During the incident, the victim left his house for his vehicle, which drew additional shots, according to Sheriff’s officials. The victim left the scene uninjured and drove to the substation.

Deputies later arrested Clay on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses. Officials with the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division aided deputies during the arrest, which was made without incident, according to the statement.

Clay is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto in lieu of $1 million bail.

He is scheduled to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Victorville Superior Court, according to booking records.

A search of court records on Saturday showed no information related to charges or if Clay had retained an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee at the Lucerne Valley substation at 760-248-7655.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.WeTip.com.

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.