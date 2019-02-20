On February 11, 2019, Linda Marie Granger (Spini) passed away after a 9 year experience with cancer. Linda is survived by the love of her life Donald Lynn Enloe, her daughters Crystal Granger and Melody Granger-Mayer, son-in-law Conrade Mayer, grandson Donte Mayer, her brother Gerald Spini and sister Geraldine Acord.

Linda had many friends and hobbies, including volunteering for many helpful organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Madrone Hospice House

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at the home of Lynn Enloe at 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 30. All family and friends are welcome.