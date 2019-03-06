Sharon R. Hunter passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Sharon was born on April 9, 1942, in Trona, CA, and lived in Trona almost her entire life. She retired from the West End facility in Trona and spent her time in retirement keeping busy in her community and with her family. She enjoyed traveling and spent many vacations in the states and internationally; besides her little hometown, Hawaii was her most cherished place to be.

Sharon had a deep love for photography, taking pictures of family, friends and at special events happening around Trona. She took extra pride in her community, always making friends feel like family and one of her biggest accomplishments was to care for her trees that line the bike path.

She was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Sharon is survived by Jim Hunter, her loving husband of 21 years; her son, Danny Lewis and wife Marni; and her daughter, Shanna Lewis. She is also survived by her stepdaughters Deana Garrison and husband David, along with Deborah Kramer.

Sharon leaves behind her grandchildren: Cameron Lewis and his wife, Kyla; Eric Lewis and his wife, Karessa; Robyn Lewis; Kyle Harrison; Keana Harrison; Kyle Leer; Hunter Maddux; Devon Kramer; Briana Heath; Venessa Gonzalez, husband Andrez; Richelle Branson, her husband Daniel; and Jennifer Smith, her husband Jared.

She also leaves behind her 10 precious great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.

Sharon’s funeral will be at the First Baptist Church in Trona at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.