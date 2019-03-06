Suzanne Basden, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, following post-surgical complications.

She was predeceased last fall by her husband of almost 54 years, Jack Basden. She leaves her son, Glenn Basden of Elk Grove, California; her daughter, Mary Ellen Simoni of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; her grandchildren, Olivia, Nathan, Sophia, and Alexander; and numerous close friends. Her family mourns the loss of someone so very deeply cherished and loved.

Suzie was a woman of extreme generosity. Caring little about acquiring "things," her heart was always set on giving — of her time, of her money, and of her energy. She had a heart for helping and encouraging students struggling in school, leading to her long-lasting career as a teacher. She was loved deeply by her past students, coworkers, and friends, all of whom were touched by her life.

Born in Kansas, her parents moved to Bremerton, Washington, when she was 2 so her father could work in a torpedo factory during World War II. The daily rainstorms contributed greatly to her love of the desert. When she was seven, her family moved to Ridgecrest – her home for more than 70 years. She left briefly for college at Redlands University but returned after graduation and took up her career in teaching. She worked at Burroughs at first, then moved to Mesquite to help at-risk students maximize their success.

In addition to a 35-year teaching career, she was also heavily involved with negotiating contracts as a teacher representative. She worked with the DATA team for 14 years, including several years as the Chairperson. After retiring, she continued to volunteer in the classroom, helping children at Las Flores and Gateway elementary schools. She was a dedicated educator in every way.

Her second favorite love has always been reading. She was rarely without a book by her side, and she loved sharing books with her close friends. Another passion she shared with her husband was a love of travel. They visited many places around the world, particularly enjoying cruising.

Suzanne was a kind and selfless person, always giving to charitable causes as well as aiding any and all in her life who ever needed help. She will be deeply missed.