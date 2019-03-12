1930 – 2019

Edward DeWitt Edgmon, 88, passed away March 7, 2019. Ed was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on December 26, 1930.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeannine. Ed is survived by his two sons, Mike (Caroline) Edgmon, Tom (Sara) Edgmon, four grandchildren and six great-granchildren.

He graduated from Taft Union High in 1948 and graduated from San Jose State with a B.A. degree and teaching credential.

He was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed a wonderful career teaching and coaching at Cuyama High School, bringing many generations of young students into adulthood. Ed was a military veteran, serving in the Air Force as a pilot and instructor.

Edward was blessed with a great sense of wit and humor. He had such a quiet reserve about him, with a strength and humility that was understated. Known for his easy going positive attitude, he was loved by all.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at West Side District Cemetery in Taft.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

We love you Dad. You will be greatly missed.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. wwwGreenlawnM-c.com