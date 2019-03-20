Eldena (Dena) R. Ulat, 67, of Ridgecrest, CA, passed away at her home in Ridgecrest, surrounded by family, on Feb. 27, 2019. Dena was born on Nov. 15, 1951, in Turtle Lake, ND, to Fredrick and Dorothy (Wagner) Helm. She grew up in North Dakota and moved to Colfax, where she attended high school.

Dena married Arthur Ulat on Aug. 25, 1982, in San Diego. In 1986, they moved to Ridgecrest, where they have been ever since. Dena was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She started working on the base at China Lake for the Child Development Center, where she did what she loved most; caring for babies. Anyone that knew her and her loving nature fought to have their kids in her classroom. She retired at age 62 where she continued doing what she loved, only this time it was caring for her grandbabies; her absolute pride and joy. Dena was a devoted Christian and was very involved in her church and very much loved her church family. She also loved baking, doing puzzles, cleaning, and spending time with her family. She was always full of energy and always on the go. Dena touched the lives of anyone she came in contact with.

Dena was the second youngest of 12 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Ulat of Ridgecrest, CA; son, Raymond Vandeveer of Cortez, CO, daughters Stacie (Jonathan) Phillips, Reena (Travis) Hanley of Ridgecrest, CA, stepson, Gilbert (Grace) Ulat of San Tan, AZ; her brothers and sisters Jim Helm, Irene Fagan, Judy Schauer, Gene Helm, and Karen Beyers; grandchildren Michael, Graeme, Jacob, Gavyn, Tyler, Taylor, Sebastian, Emma, Nash and Easton. Dena was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at Immanuel Christian School Worship Center on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served following the service.