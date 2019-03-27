Gloria-Ann Mandt, a longtime resident of Ridgecrest, CA, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was 94 years old.

Gloria was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, and although she spent the majority of her adult life living elsewhere, it was Denver that held her heart and never let go. She was the younger of two children born to Eadie and Darrell Preston and both her parents and her brother Darrell Jr. (Mike) preceded her in death. Gloria met the love of her life and husband-to-be, Harry Mandt, in Denver during WWII and after a whirlwind courtship, they were married, and remained so for 62 years.

Although she always said she belonged to an earlier time, Gloria was ahead of her time as an independent-minded, strong-willed woman. She had a bright and inquisitive mind, strong opinions and a passion for shoes. She loved good pizza, strong coffee and traveling to new places.

Gloria imparted many life lessons to us, but among our favorites are:

• Ridgecrest is lovely, but Denver, Colorado, is the center of the universe.

• Olive oil, salt and lemon juice make a great moisturizing cleanser for your face.

• Don’t let the green-eyed monster (jealousy) rule or ruin your life.

• Always write a thank you note when you receive a gift.

• Have a good time in life, but don’t drink too many martinis or margaritas.

Gloria was also preceded in death by Harry, who, we are sure, has been anxiously awaiting their reunion.

She is survived by her daughters, Christy (and Bob) Lofing; Nicole (and Chuck) Bracken. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Megan, Marc, Jason and Sarah and her great-grandchildren: Emma, Greyson and Connor.

Memorial services will be private. Disposition will be at Ft. Logan National Military Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Ridgecrest Home Care who cared for her over the last three years, and would also like to thank the kind and compassionate staff of Ridgecrest Hospice.