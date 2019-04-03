Michael Richmond Pappas was born October 15, 1956, in Ridgecrest, CA, to Rudy and Jackie Pappas. He passed away on March 21, 2019, due to a heart condition. He is survived by his wife Lori, daughter Jordan, stepdaughters Jessica Kisor and Raquel Pooley, his brother Rudy, sister Vickie Ayers, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Mike most recently worked on the base as an electrician. Prior to this, he drove a truck for American Ladd, Kenny Blades, and United Rental.

Mike enjoyed motorcycles, 4-wheeling, and Nascar. He had many local friends and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Holland and Lyons Mortuary. Reception follows at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.