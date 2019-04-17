May 22, 1948 - April 10, 2019

Edward was born in McCurtain Oklahoma on May 22, 1948 to Earl Junior Johnson and Mary Marie Bray Johnson Bethell. Edward, a Taft High School graduate of 1966, proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce from July 1966 until he was Honorably discharged in June of 1972. After his discharge he went on to work for Texaco/Chevron from where he Retired after working for more than 30 years. He had a small farm where he raised horses, goats, sheep, chickens, rottweilers, and other farm animals. Spending time on his farm was the joy of his life.

Edward is preceded in death by his Father Earl J. Johnson, Mother Mary Marie Johnson Bethell, and Son Bryan Johnson.

Edward is survived by his brothers Lendell Johnson and Gary Johnson, step-brother Michael Bethell, step-sister Loraine Townsend. Daughter Jennifer Johnson Molina, Grandchildren Trenton Johnson Carrasco, and Dallas Molina.

A Graveside Service has been scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:45 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, California. Services are under the direction of Erickson & Brown Funeral.