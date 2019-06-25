January 18, 1926-June 15, 2019

On June 15, 2019 Precious Bendel passed away peacefully at her home and went to be

with her Lord in Heaven.

Precious Glenna Bendel (nee Palmer) was born to Roger and Pansy Palmer on January

18, 1926, in Beatrice, Nebraska. She attended school in and around Beatrice, Wymore

and Lyman, Nebraska. In 1943 she graduated from Lyman High School.

After graduation, she moved to Denver, Colorado where she married Loren Staumbaugh

and had a daughter, Patty. They moved to Ventura, California where in 1947 her

marriage to Staumbaugh ended. She and Patty moved back to Colorado for a short time

and then returned to California. In 1952 she met and married Bernard (Benny) Bendel.

She had three children; Robert, Roger and Tara, and three step-children; Judy, Steven

and Freddie. In 1962 she moved to Taft, California where she lived for 20 years. Precious

worked as a teacher's aide in the public school system and also taught 3rd grade Sunday

School class at Taft First Baptist Church both for 15 years. When Benny retired, they

moved to Dayton, Oregon. Precious was active in Dayton First Baptist Church where she

taught Sunday School for 17 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. In

2005 Benny, her husband of nearly 52 years, passed away. Precious remained in Dayton

where she lived an active life involved in church and community activities. She was loved

and respected by all who knew her.

She is survived by sons Robert (Beth) Bendel of Rathdrum, Idaho; Roger (Lisa) Bendel of

Salem, Oregon; daughter Tara (David) Stewart of Scottsdale, Arizona; step daughter Judy

Stellingwerf of Talent, Oregon; step daughter-in-law Judy Bendel of Beaumont, California;

step son Freddie (Roberta) Bendel of Martinez, California; brother Benny (Karla) Palmer

of Dayton, Oregon; a niece, Amber McMurray of Salem, Oregon and a nephew Rick

(Connie) Palmer of Dayton, Oregon; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other

family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, baby sister Roberta Joyce Palmer,

baby granddaughter Roberta Joyce Givens, daughter Patty Givens, step son Steven

Bendel, step son-in-law Sid Stellingwerf, and grandson Ryan Bendel.

A memorial service is planned for July 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Dayton First Baptist

Church, 300 Flower Ln., Dayton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, Precious has requested contributions be made to Dayton First Baptist

Church and/or Legacy Hospice of McMinnville.