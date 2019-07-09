May 11, 2015-June 3, 2019

Hope Rae-Lynn Phillips was born to parents Rich and Teffoni (Moor) Phillips in Bakersfield, CA on May 11, 2015 and was tragically taken from this world on June 3, 2019 in Midland, TX. She was her parent’s miracle, her older sister’s answered prayer and cheer partner, and her younger brother’s boss, I mean protector. From the moment she entered the Earth, she truly stole the show. Whether it was her screaming until she turned purple in disapproval or her sweet spontaneous laugh, her family couldn’t get enough of her. Her spunk, sass, and personality were beyond any one person’s expectations. When she entered a room, she stole the spotlight. If you were privileged to know her, your life was changed because of her. She had most anything she wanted but would give it to someone else to make them happy just as quickly as she received it. Her dance skills were like none you had ever seen, and when she demanded attention you couldn’t bring yourself to look away. Her attitude, selflessness, and smile were equally balanced. You couldn’t find a more perfect little girl who was so well known for her glasses, red streak in her hair, and boisterous personality. Hope was preceded in death by her grandparents, Michael and Tamatha Moor; and great-grandparents Johnny Britt, Thomas Lee Phillips, Jerry and Earlene Johnson, Roger Moor, Lenora Smith. Hope is survived by her parents, Rich and Teffoni Phillips; her sister, Heaven Phillips; her brother Logan Phillips; grandparents, Richie and Jana Phillips, Dedra and Gary Smith; great-grand parents, Joyce Britt, Patricia Moor, and Kay Hart; aunts and uncles, Cheri Smith, Nicole and John Thompson, Soleil and Matthew Floyd, Vincent Moor, Kierstyn Phillips, Michelle and Rudy Negrete, Ronnie Allen, Roy Allen, Ryan Peeler, Rhilley Allen; and cousins, John, Miracle, Lauren, Landen, Madyson, Nathaniel, Chase, Michael, Lucas, Lexi, Dexi, Ella, and Kirsten.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: Hope’s favorite color was pink so the family asks that in her memory you try to coordinate pink into your outfit, accessories, hair, and/ or nails for the service. The service will be held on Saturday, July 20th @ 9am at the West Hills Church of The Nazarene, 300 Lassen Ave. Taft, CA led by Pastor Guy Hoss. A graveside service will follow at the West Side Cemetery @ 10:30.

If you would like to help with food the family asks that you contact Rori Blackwood who is coordinating lunch @ 661-623-0163 and if you would like to send flowers, please contact Renee Hill from Old’s Cool Antiques and More at 515 Center Street in Taft. The family also thanks the community and family friends who have poured out support during this difficult time.