1943-2019

Judy was born in Taft, CA February 2, 1943 and passed away September 30, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas with her daughter, Aira, and son, Casey, by her side. She graduated from Taft High School in 1961 and 4C’s Business School in Fresno in 1963. While living in Bakersfield she was employed by Contel Corp., GTE, & Verizon. At the time of her death she was working for Claimplus in Irving, Texas. Judy loved music and dancing and took dance lessons during her elementary and high school years in Taft and continued dancing in Fresno while attending business school. After her move to Bakersfield she was featured with other dancers in Starlight of Kern’s 1967 summer season at Bakersfield College’s outdoor theater. She became a Texan at heart after her move to Texas and was a big fan of the Cowboys and Texas Rangers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Sullivan, and her parents Henry (Mutt) Hannon & Ila Melo. In addition to her children, Aira & Casey, she is survived by a sister Linda Snyder (Dick); and a brother Melvin Hannon (Anita). Private services are pending.