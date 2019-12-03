1/14/1961 -11/25/2019

Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, she moved to Taft 38 years ago. Janet lost her battle with liver cancer. She never gave up hope though. Janet had a few places of employment; her most recent job was at our local newspaper The Midway Driller, before that The 332 Club. Janet had the heart of a child. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her.

Janet also loved to bead, color pictures, fly kites, and singing with friends.

I cannot say enough about Janet.

She is preceded In death by her father Richard Wisniewski, mother Dorothy Wisniewski, and her nephew Richard Elledge.

She is survived in death by sister Lisa Wisniewski, nephew Brian Maxwell and Senior Master Sergeant Jay Elledge. Her daughter Dodi Peters and granddaughters Hollie Peters and Cammie Peters all from St. Joseph, Missouri and her extended family in Taft, and all of her many friends. Rest in Peace, you will be missed.

There will be a celebration of life for Janet on December 8 at the Petroleum Club in Taft. For more information call Candi at 661-623-1589.