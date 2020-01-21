1957 - 2020

Mariche “Mickey” Lanee Wynn was born March 2, 1957 in Taft, California to parents Mary and Herbert Ritter. She passed away peacefully in her home in Taft on January 10, 2020. Mickey worked at Stewarts Drug Store for 6 years and Kmart Pharmacy for 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Mary Ritter, Ricky Ritter, Thelma Ritter, Edgar and Bertha Ritter.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years Mike Wynn; her daughters Poppi Woosley and Buffi R. Minder; son in-law George Minder; Brothers Joe Botts and David Botts; Granchildren Catelynn Woosley, Chloe Minder, George Minder, Brody Minder, Bridget Minder; and Great-grand Daughter Jaiedyn L. Miller. She is also survived by Virgie Beard, Velma Reed, Richard Schertz, and numerous Cousins.

A viewing was held on Friday January 17, 2020 followed by a Chapel Service at 2:00 pm at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard Street Taft, CA.