James Michael Lloyd, age 62, crossed his earthly finish line on May 12, 2020, and has finally met face-to-face the Savior he loves so well. He was deeply committed to his Lord and his family. Married for more than 36 years, James and his wife Teresa have set the bar high, leaving the best of examples of what an enduring marriage can and should look like. Together they had twelve children, Nathan, Micah, Caleb, Josiah, Bethany, Moriah, Jeremiah, Hannah, Grace, Lydia, Terah, and Stephen, some of the kids’ significant others he grafted in as his own, Crystal, Sarah, Daniel, and Ciara, and delighted in nine grandchildren, Anna, Mary, Marissa, Joy, Paisley, Shari, Aria, Jeremiah James, and Israel. James was the oldest of five kids and will be missed by surviving siblings Sherri, Robert, and Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Joyce Lloyd, sister Susan, niece Jennifer, and granddaughter Marissa. He leaves behind a whole host of nieces, nephews, dear friends, and long-time coworkers who will miss him dearly as well.

James was well-respected and well-liked everywhere he went. When friends and family think of him, they think of his positive attitude and work ethic. His “Well, let’s figure this out” approach to seemingly impossible problems. He recently received the Civilian Career Service Award for more than 40 years served between his Air Force and Department of Defense occupations. His unwavering drive to work hard and serve his country has also been taught to his children, every one of whom is known for tenacity and discipline in their work and has served in the military, law enforcement, or is helping others in some capacity. Just like Dad.

One could summarize James with two words: Family and Faith. His last minutes on earth were spent doing what He did most often — studying the Bible — with the people He enjoyed most—his family. The exact verse he was reading minutes before moving to Heaven, “Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7 From the time he became a born-again Christian, just weeks after high school, to the day of his passing, his primary purpose was to share God’s love and wisdom with everyone he knew. He accomplished that goal wonderfully both verbally and visibly.

While there can be no public services presently due to COVID-19 guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. To be notified when that date is set, or for information on how to share flowers, cards, and gifts, please email Crystal Lloyd at crystal.deanne@gmail.com. Fond memories and stories of James would be welcome at that email as well.