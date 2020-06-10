On May 16, 2020, Christi Catherine Anderson-Rivera was called home to be with her parents Walter and Avery Anderson and Sister Aleasha Zumbar. Christi is survived by her sister Clarice Anderson brother Ian D. Anderson, her three children Chaunda Anderson Celentano Sergio Ramos Mariah Rivera, and her five grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally.

Christi, also known as Grandma Chris was born March 30,1957 in Bakersfield, Ca. She graduated from Monterey High in 1975 and attended college in Monterey, Ca., where she studied mental health and went on to be a psychiatric technician.

Christi was one of a kind. She loved to laugh and make people laugh. She was a natural born comedian with a beautiful voice. She loved to sing and loved music. She lived for a good time and was always the life of the party. Very rarely was she angry or upset. Christi loved everyone; she was never judgmental; she accepted you for you. If you knew her you had a friend for life. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her loving and caring soul touched so many people’s lives. She will forever be respected, appreciated, and loved forever missed and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held June 14, 2020, at 5 pm at Leroy Jackson Park.