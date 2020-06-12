Howard Russell Anderson went home to our Lord on May 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Alhambra, California, on August 24, 1925, to Howard Nels Anderson and Ellen Russell Anderson, and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley. In 1947 he married Margaret Ann Dushane, who survives him, and died just short of their 73rd anniversary.

He was father to two wonderful daughters, Terry Ann Anderson Millett and Linda Margaret Anderson, both of them now living in Ridgecrest. He is also survived by son-in-law Scott Millett, grandsons Michael Millett and his wife Sara, and Christopher Millett and his wife Anna, and great-grandchildren Anderson and Finley Millett, and was much loved also by his two nephews and his five nieces.

Howard graduated from Pasadena Junior College with his high school degree in 1943, and immediately entered the Navy’s V-12 program, receiving his Ensign commission in July 1945, just as the war was ending. He was released to inactive duty two years later. He entered the University of Colorado earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. He came to China Lake in 1951, where he was involved in many of the base’s programs at Michelson Lab, Skyline and Skytop. After retiring he worked with several of the local contractors for the base.

Through the Boy Scouts, Howard acquired a love of the mountains and the outdoors, becoming an Eagle Scout. He continued his association with BSA as an adult, supporting the Troop 848 family for many years. His Navy reserve unit sponsored a Sea Scout unit on the base and procured a large craft from the Navy for water activities at Lake Isabella. He passed on his love of the outdoors through scouting and family trips with his children and grandchildren.

As an Optimist for decades, he served as Lt. Governor in the 70s. Howard was a founding member of Grace Lutheran Church and a joyful participant in the various construction teams that expanded the original church plant. He later joined the United Methodist Church of Ridgecrest.

Howard was dedicated to a number of charities including the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, the Mission in Kern County, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Optimist Boy’s Home in Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.