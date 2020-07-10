On April 23, 2020, Jack Harlan Simmons gave up his plowing, planting, baling, watering and hauling hay to finally retire from his earthly work. Jack was born in LaVerne, California on January 14, 1936, and died in Ridgecrest, California. He was 84 years old.

Jack was a farmer through and through. He first began farming on a hay ranch with his dad in Helendale, California which led to starting his own hay hauling business. From there he left farming for a short while and worked at American Pipe Co. Farming again got him to move to Wisconsin to start a dairy farm in Dodgeville and then eventually another dairy in Woodford.

He later moved back to California and started a modular axle business. While working on axles, Jack bought a small hay farm in Oro Grande, California. After that, he finished his hay growing years in Inyokern, California where he finally got his irrigation pivot to water the hay efficiently and effectively.

Jack was a mentor for many young men who worked for him over the years or just hung around the farm for the sheer enjoyment of it. They often said that there was never a dull moment working for Jack who always made work fun. Hard work, laughter, and a good story was Jack's motto to live by.

He leaves his wife, of 32 years, Claudia Ethun, his sister Dolores Smith (Charles), his children: David Simmons (Kellie) and Sandy Woods (Brian Sr.), his grandchildren: Talesha, Mark, Trevor, Tori, Amanda, Sierra, Brian Jr., Justin, and great-grandson Wyatt, along with former wives Roseanne Huff and Sherry Simmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Pansy Simmons, his daughter Tina Simmons Huff and many good friends.

A memorial service and reception will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home and farm at 4425 North Brown Rd., Inyokern, California. Service at 2:00 pm and reception from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.







