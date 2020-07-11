Mark Steven Horton, age 60 passed away April 26, 2020 from complications related to diabetes.

Mark was born on February 23, 1960 in Porthuron, MI. Lived in Lexington, TN for the past several years. Grew up in Ridgecrest, CA and attended Mesquite High School.

Mark always had a big heart and cared about people, he always looked forward to spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Karen Horton, Mother Karen Stuthers, Sister Shannon and brother Brian, two son's one daughter,many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a service held at the Ridgecrest cemetery on Saturday July 18th at 10am.