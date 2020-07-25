It is with a GRATEFUL Heart I let our family and friends know of his passing July 11, 2020, at 94. Born in Nebraska, joined the Navy as a cook, serving upon the atom bomb test ship. Came to California in 1994 after his retirement from the Alaska oil fields, where he met his third wife Linda. Very active, avid members of the Senior Center where he loved playing pool with his cronies daily and poker once a month. Will be remembered for his sense of humor, easy-going manner, and zest for life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Happy Time Seniors at the Senior Center on Warner Street in Ridgecrest, CA. A celebration of life BBQ will be at the Ridgecrest Senior Center in September because of the pandemic.