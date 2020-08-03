Arrangements through Lori Family Mortuary
Carmelita C. Mills, a resident of Lake Isabella, passed away on July 24th, 2020, at the age of 98. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
