April 10, 1940 - August 8, 2020

Franklin James Orr. Born April 10, 1940, passed away August 8, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Rosa Orr and his children James Orr, Katherine Stepp, and John Orr.

Franklin has 8 grandchildren and 9 great grand children, and his sister Janet Dunehew. He resided in Taft for over 25 years and retired from Johnny Cat litter factory.

He loved gardening and has many friends in the community of Taft. His wife Rosa always says that Franklin never met a stranger and if he did he would quickly befriend them.

Graveside service to celebrate Franklin's life will be held on Monday August 17 at 10 am at Westside Cemetery in Taft, California.