On August 2, 2020 Deborah Ann Holsenbeck of Clarksville, Arkansas passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 66 years old. She was a native of Mt. Shasta, California and Dunsmuir, California. Deborah worked for Hanes for 27 years.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Harry Harper and her two brothers, Robert Harper and Michael Harper.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Martin Holsenbeck and her three daughters and their husbands, Tracy and Jerry Liles of Scranton, Arkansas; Marla and Chris Seavey of Clarksville, Arkansas; Sarah and John Uptigrove of Dover, Arkansas. Deborah had eight grandchildren: Srg. Chris Jones, USMC; Casey and Destiny Liles; Leah Liles; Evelyn and holt Sartin; John Uptigrove, Jr.; Lauren Seavey; and two great-grandchildren: Paisley Liles and Carson Liles. She was also a dear sister to David Harper of Fairfield, California and Dodie Harper-Kilgore of Nampa, Idaho.

