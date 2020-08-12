Verne, as he was known by friends and family, passed away on 6/30/2020 surrounded by family. Verne was born on 5/24/1935 in Reed, Oklahoma. He always liked to say, “I wasn’t born in a barn, I was born in a chicken coop”. He was born during a flood and the chicken coop was on the highest ground. At 5 years of age, Verne and his mother moved from Oklahoma to Weed, CA, eventually re- locating in Eureka California where he attended school, graduating from Eureka High School in 1953.

Verne served in the National Guard from 1956 to 1962 first as a truck driver, then as a Medical Airman. He was Honorably Discharged.

Verne was an avid race car driver in his younger years and then after he retired from racing he be- came a lifelong Nascar fan, especially when Jimmy Johnson was on the track, although he always said “there is nothing that compares to dirt track racing!”

Verne moved from Eureka, CA to Yreka, CA in 1976 with his wife, Donna, the “Coke Lady” whom he married in 1970. In 1977 they opened Verne’s Auto Repair in Yreka off Oberlin Road and operated the business together for nearly 3 decades until their retirement in 2005 when Verne was 70 years old.

Verne was a lifetime member of the Yreka Host Lion’s Club and served in many positions during his time as a Lion, including several years as President. He believed that the work the Lion’s Club did to help the people in the community that he loved was so important. At the annual Lion’s Club sourdough pancake breakfasts he was the “official” pancake flipper and made hundreds of pancakes at each fundraiser.

Verne was known for his great smile, the mischievous twinkle in his eye, quick comebacks and great sense of humor that was evident even up to the day he passed away. When he was asked for the time, Verne would look at his wrist and reply “Oh, about four freckles past a hair.” In all seriousness though, his greatest joy was his children and grand- children. He loved reading books to his grandchildren any chance he got and was an avid Louis L’ Amour reader himself.

He loved teaching his family and customers about cars and giving honest advice to anyone who asked. He was a wealth of knowledge in the auto repair industry.

On June 13, 2020 Verne and Donna would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. We take comfort believing they are together again where they belong.

Verne lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Randy Seely, for the last year and a half and was under the care of hospice for the last 8 months of his life. The loving care of his family and his hospice team made it possible for him to stay at home through his final days.

Verne was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Corene Key Foster Kendall and Lonnie B. Foster, his step-father Harold “Pat” Kendall, his wife Donna Cox Kendall and his granddaughter Kelle Susich Sossaman. He is survived by his children: Judy (Randy) Seely, Penny (Lee) Figas, Terri (David) Page, Tom (Kim) Kendall, and Tracy (Bill) Horn as well as his 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; At Verne’s request there will be no services held. Any contributions in memory of Verne can be made to your local Lion’s Club or hospice organization.