Joseph Moreno, a lifetime resident of Weed, California, passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born in Weed on October 29, 1932. He graduated from Weed High School in 1950 and enjoyed a career first as a tire mechanic at Louie’s Tire Service in Weed, then as the business owner. He married his high school sweetheart, Inez Mattiazzi, on August 7, 1954 and they remained married until her passing in 2017. They settled in Weed, raising a family steeped in tradition with a deep appreciation for the local land and community.

Joe loved the outdoors. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He backpacked into high mountain lakes and fished all the local rivers. In his retirement, he was able to travel around the world to pursue unique fishing experiences. From Christmas Island to Tahiti, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, and many points in between, he was able to experience rich cultures and wonders of nature very di erent from that of Siskiyou County. He was a generous and gracious host and his door was always open to friends and family to gather around and share stories of the ones that got away.

Joe is survived by his three children: Deborah Moreno of Boulder Creek, California, Bill Moreno and his wife Teresa of Weed, California, and Susan Moreno of Redding, CA; his two grandsons, Justin Lake and Levi Miller; and his two great grandchildren, Tia and Rowan Moreno.

There will be a private service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Weed and he will be interned thereafter at Winema Cemetery in Weed.