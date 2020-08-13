Went home to be with the Lord On Aug. 12

On August 12th 2020 Paula Sue Doty went home to be with the Lord in Shawnee Oklahoma. She is proceeded in death by her mother Carol Blakely, her father Mike Coats and her grandparents Chris and Lil Owens.

Paula is survived by her husband and best friend William (Bill) Doty Jr. Her son Keith Blakely and his wife Stephany. Kirby Nunn and his wife Danielle. Christopher Blakely and Austin Doty. Paula is also survived by her grandchildren, Matt Blakely, Hunter Blakely, Colt Blakely, Alice Nunn and Kirby Nunn. Paula is also survived by her Dad, Andrew Blakely II and her brothers Andrew Blakely the III and Leo Blakely. Paula was an amazing mom, daughter, wife and grandma. Paula was known for her kind heart.

She was always helping people. Always going above and beyond no matter who you were. She is loved will be missed by so many. As Paula would say “don’t worry, be happy!”