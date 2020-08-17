June 27, 1926 – August 5, 2020

Scott Valley resident Marian May "Sandy" Maurer passed away on August 5, 2020 at the age of 94. Sandy was born on June 27, 1926 in Berkeley, California, daughter of Robert and Mabel Nelson, the youngest of two daughters. She attended Berkeley High School and graduated in 1948 from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Kindergarten Primary Education.

She began her teaching career in Santa Barbara, where she met her future husband, Kenneth Maurer. They married in 1949 and lived in Carpenteria, near the beach.

They moved to Ithaca, New York, where they attended classes at Cornell University before moving back to Southern California. They settled in the small community of Somis, in Ventura County where they

started their family of five children. In 1962, they relocated to San Jose, California where Sandy continued her teaching career part time at an outdoor early-childhood observation school in Saratoga Springs, all the while being a full-time mother to her five active children.

Sandy and Ken had widespread interests and hobbies, including folk dancing, hiking and camping. They were members of Ensemble International, a folk dance troupe, and taught international folk dance through the adult education program of the City of San Jose. They loved camping and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada, and summer was not complete without at least one two-week camping vacation somewhere in the West, but most often at Silver Lake on Highway 88. A spiritual person, Sandy found great joy in meadows filled with wildflowers, rushing streams, swimming in mountain lakes, and expansive vistas.

In the early 1980’s Sandy and Ken retired to the Scott Valley, and lived out their lives in their lovely home on Meamber Creek. Sandy enjoyed gardening and botany, art and music, taking art classes from local artists and participating in a recorder group. Sandy volunteered at the Fort Jones library and the Madrone Hospice. They had many friends in the Scott Valley and the Mount Shasta area, with whom they enjoyed regular hikes. They were original members of “The Wanderers”, a group of hiking enthusiasts who adventured out every Thursday. As well as local adventures, Sandy and Ken enjoyed traveling around the world, appreciating many beautiful places and cultures.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Ken (2015) and youngest son, Jeff (2009) and is survived by her children Susan Maurer, Peter Maurer, Keith Maurer, and Jenny Jardine, and her five grandchildren, Graham Drake-Maurer, Elliot Drake-Maurer, Kevin Maurer, Natalie Drake-Maurer and Amelia Maurer. A memorial service is not planned at this time. Please remember Sandy by appreciating the natural beauty of Siskiyou County and protecting the environment. If friends of Sandy wish to contribute in her name, her family is grateful for the care she was provided at the Madrone Hospice House: 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA 96097.