Obituary: 'Eldie' Gheller

Obituary

Elda Gheller passed away peacefully at the Madrone Hospice in Yreka on February 22, 2021. Elda was born May 7, 1929 in McCloud to Virginia and Matteo Grassi. Elda grew up in Weed and attended the local schools. Later, she worked at the Weed Laundry before meeting and marrying her husband, Bruno Gheller of Castella. They were married February 12, 1949 in Reno and recently celebrated 72 years together. They had a daughter, Elaine.

Elda loved to travel and visited many places, with Italy being a favorite. She loved going to Reno and could play the slot machines hours on end. Having a great fondness of cats, she had many through the years and was often seen feeding a neighborhood stray or two.

Elda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Family was the most important thing to her. Elda was preceded in death in by her parents, a brother, Liglio Grassi, sisters, Virginia Bertoli and Lena Hogan. She is survived by daughter Elaine Buckley (Bob), grandson, Nick Buckley (Krystin), and great- granddaughter Kassie Buckley.

Special thanks to Dr. Staszel, Mercy Hospice in Mt. Shasta, and Madrone Hospice in Yreka for their wonderful care. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

Published on March 24, 2021