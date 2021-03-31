Obituary: Carol Cardoza

It is with the deepest sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Carol Joyce Cardoza of Mount Shasta. Joyce passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 22, 2021 at the age of 85.

Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her children, Richard Cardoza of Mount Shasta, Elaine Race of Mount Shasta, Cindy Willis of Lincoln,

Deanna Maraglia of Grass Valley, and Randy Cardoza of Mount Shasta; her nine grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren; siblings Doris Pihaylic of Willows and Iven Lee Leach of Orland; and numerous other family members and friends.

Joyce came into this world December 23, 1935 in Neosho, Missouri to Fred and Aida Leach. At the age of 2, her family moved to Orland, California and in 1961 she moved to Siskiyou County where she made her home and raised her five children.

Joyce’s greatest love was her family. She was a devoted homemaker and an incredible cook. Joyce had such a kind-heart – she especially had a soft spot for children and was known to send extra lunches to school for children that were less fortunate. She loved telling stories about the past, going on Sunday drives and walking with her friends. She also adored her dogs.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Aida, husbands Richard and Anthony, siblings Margie, John and Patty.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

