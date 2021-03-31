Obituary: Helen Foster

Helen Foster, one of nine children, born February 9, 1928 in Alturas California to Lottie and Leonard Bowman. Helen went to her final resting place February 27, 2021 at the age of 93.

In 1953, Helen moved with her family to McCloud, CA. In 1958 she started her career with the Forest Service, a career that spanned close to 40 years.

In 1994, Helen retired from the Forest Service. During her retirement, Helen enjoyed volunteering for the McCloud Fireman’s Association and the American Legion. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her numerous grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Wayne Foster, daughter and son in law Susie and Gary Hodges, daughter Bernie Lightfoot, special friend Harold George as well as her parents, and brothers and sisters.

Helen is survived by her son Norman (Betch) Hatcher of Gilcrest Oregon, son Leonard Hatcher of Brookings Oregon, daughter Wanda (Lony) Patton of Montague California, 10 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Gil and Beth Steele and Judy and Joe Fornero for being such wonderful, caring neighbors. The Steele and Fornero families treated Helen as a family member and were always there when Helen needed anything!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the McCloud Fireman’s Association or American Legion in Helen’s name.

Published on March 31, 2021