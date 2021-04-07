Obituary: George Mark Thomas

Obituary

George Thomas made his passing March 30, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born October 9, 1941 in Torrance, California to George and Freda Thomas.

George lived in Redondo Beach, Newport Beach, Jackson, Wyoming and Wrightwood, California before moving to Hammond Ranch in 1993.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Thomas, and his three daughters: Angela Towner of Hammond Ranch, Carol Pearce of Sonora, and

Nanci Bryant of Eureka. George has six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

George enjoyed outdoor adventures. He grew up surfing in Southern California and met his future wife Bonnie on a college sailing team. He graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a B.A. in Social Science. He participated in many long- distance sailboat races. He flew sailplanes and small power planes and taught soaring. He took his power boat on trips in the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Cortez, and Lake Powell. He rafted the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon nine times and rafted numerous other rivers. He rode his bicycle across the U.S. from the coast of Maine to the coast of Washington when he was fifty years old. He was a skier, snowboarder, bike and motorcycle rider.

He was known for his big smile, willingness to give advice, loved to tease, and could fix about anything (often in an unusual way or parts left out!). He had many friends in the community who shared his passion for rafting, biking, snowboarding, motorcycle riding, and flying. He will be greatly missed. Raise a glass to him of his favorite boxed wine, Merlot! He will live in our hearts forever and he’s continuing to have his best adventures ever.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center.

Published on April 07, 2021