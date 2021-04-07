Obituary: Ralph Rodley, Jr.

June 11, 1954 – March 13, 2021

Ralph Rodley, Jr. who was a retired conductor of Union Pacific Railroad (formerly Southern Pacific) passed away on Saturday March 13, 2021.

Originally hired out on the SP in Dunsmuir, California, Ralph finished his career in the Los Angeles service unit as a Crest Conductor at City of Industry in 2014. He was a member of Peer Support as well as Local 240.

Ralph or “Ralphie” or “JR” as he was fondly known, was born in McCloud, California on June 11, 1954 to Beverly and Ralph Rodley. He grew up in Dunsmuir where he graduated class of 1972, worked for his Father at Rodley Motors as well as for the lumber mill and eventually the railroad. He even had his real estate license and enjoyed flipping houses. He was a member of the Dunsmuir Lions.

After getting married,

Ralph and Sandy moved to Covina, California. He was a devoted father and volunteered on the board of Covina American Little League, and even after the kids had gotten too old to play, he became President for 2 years so the program could continue. He was that kind of guy.

He had many passions some of which were going to all kinds of swap meets, restoring old cars, he loved wood working, building and creating in his shop. He loved the art of finding the “deal.” If he knew someone needed something he would set out to find that item and then get the best deal for it. He was always busy doing something for someone or starting a new project. He was the neighborhood fix it guy.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy (Kline) and their children Vanessa (Jennifer), Justin, and Halle (Robert) and 4 grandchildren; Daniel, Andrew, Ella and Ryan. He is survived by his sister Patricia and many cousins, Rail brothers, friends and extended family as well as his beloved furry family.

He was a rock, a warrior and never gave up hope. He lived with Parkinson ’s disease for over 16 years and passed away from complications caused by it. In his memory his family would love it if you could make a contribution to the Ralph Rodley Memorial at Parkinson’s Resource Organization: 74090 El Paseo, Suite 104, Palm Desert, Ca. 92260 or https://www.parkinsonsresource.org/memorial- wall/Rodley

Published on April 07, 2021