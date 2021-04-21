Obituary: Alan Harvey

Obituary

December 27, 1935 – April 8, 2021

Alan Harvey was born in Ames, Iowa, the first-born son of Ila Ferguson Harvey and Norman Harvey December 27, 1935. He attended elementary and Junior High school in Emporium, PA and Long Island, NY before graduating from Amherst Central High School in Amherst, NY. While a student at Union College in Schenectady, NY, Alan joined the United States Marine Corps. Upon his graduation in 1958 he completed his four-year commitment to the Marine Corps achieving the rank of Major and earned his Master’s degree from the Wharton School of Business and Governmental Administration in 1963.

Over the next 40 years Alan served as City Manager in five cities. His determination, vision and management skills enabled these cities to grow and prosper. Major construction projects included urban renewal, riverfront development, land acquisition for a new baseball stadium and dealing with the economic disaster after a major chemical spill. Upon his retirement as a City Manager, he joined FEMA as an Incident Disaster Specialist working natural disasters in Florida, Virginia, New Jersey and Nebraska.

Alan always enjoyed the outdoors. In high school he was a stand-out hurdler on the track team, was involved in his church Youth Fellowship Program, and Scouting, earning the level of Eagle Scout. He loved sailing his Catalina 27, playing golf, flyfishing and snow skiing. He was an avid woodworker. As a dedicated Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, Alan believed in service above self. He was always willing to volunteer and share his administrative, leadership and public speaking skills.

Alan is survived by his wife, Judy, three sons, Greg (Denice), Eric (Debbie) and David (Melanie): four grandchildren Alex, Ryan, Joel and Allena and three great-grandchildren Shawn, Seniyya and Panuve. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Kim) and brother Philip (Mary) sister-in-law Martha (wife of pre- deceased brother, John) and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Alan’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published on April 21, 2021