Obituary: 'Bill' Cartwright

Obituary

Louis “Bill” Wilford Cartwright, a long-time resident of Dunsmuir, passed away on the evening of March 10, 2021 surrounded by his seven children.

Bill was actively involved in the community and helped countless families with his loving counsel. He gave of himself tirelessly. If there was ever an argument in the neighborhood, Bill would gather all of the children together and make them work it out. He was a long time Rotary member, he helped raise money for the River Exchange and he was well known for his strawberry rhubarb pies. He brought the Global Thanksgiving annual festivities to Siskiyou County. He loved fishing his beloved Sacramento River and was an avid hunter.

His passion for writing was lifelong and his memoir, "La Jolla: Jewel Of My Childhood," was published in 2015. He loved organic gardening and you would often find him and his produce at the Dunsmuir Farmers’ Market.

Bill was a larger-than-life person who always had a smile, story and song to share. He will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his seven children, Anya, Krista, Josh, Jenny, Mollie, Emily and Chelsea; his two step-children Nicole and Peter; his 15 grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Nick and Jesse.

We love you, Dad. “Talk to you when we get to.”

Memorial service date to be determined.

Published on April 21, 2021