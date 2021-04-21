Obituary: Shelley Green

Obituary

Shelley Minech Green was the third child of William T. Minech and Jane Maxwell Minech. A second generation California native, she was born when the family was living in Redondo Beach. The family moved to Woodland Hills, California in 1950, and Shelley completed her early education in the San Fernando Valley. She attended Eton Ave School, Calvert Elementary, Charles Evans Hughes Jr. High, and Taft High School, graduating in 1966.

The family home was in a former walnut orchard, and she enjoyed climbing trees, walking on the top of the fence surrounding the property, riding her bike to Pierce College, and bringing home various pets. The most memorable were some chickens, which provided the family with many eggs during their lifetime.

She was an active member of her high school class, joining the Girls Athletic Club, the Drama Club, and Student Government. She also trained as a member of the SFVWAC Track and Field Club, and her coach at one point was Olympian Stella Walsh.

Shelley decided to go to college in San Diego and attended San Diego State University for 3+ years. In addition to her studies in History and English, Shelley worked in her dorm as a Resident Assistant and Dormitory Officer. She also worked as a Teaching Assistant and Playground Supervisor for 6 months in 1969.

She completed her degree at California State College, Bakersfield in 1972. After 6 months of study there, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in English, with a minor in History.

In 1973, she started working as an Assistant Librarian in Stateline, Nevada. She worked there for two years until she moved to St. Ignatius, Montana in 1975. There, she worked as a substitute teacher and operated and managed the local movie theater. Shelley married Clifton Charles Green III on February 13, 1976. She improved her tennis by playing often, and she won the St. Ignatius Open Women’s Tennis Tournament in August 1979. During the long winters, Charley and Shelley enjoyed brief vacations with her parents in Leisure Village, Camarillo, California, and played lots of tennis.

In 1980, Shelley and her husband moved back to California. They settled in Siskiyou County and owned a gas station/convenience store in Mt. Shasta. She started working in the county libraries in Weed, Mt. Shasta, and Yreka branches. She worked until the libraries were closed due to the COVID pandemic in 2020. She was truly fortunate because she found a job she really enjoyed. She was a staunch supporter of all the fundraisers sponsored by the Friends of the Library, and she gifted her extended family many t-shirts and pieces of art. Shelley was the Weed Librarian for almost 40 years. She loved the library itself, all of its books, and every patron who walked in the door. She was the heart and soul of the Weed Friends of the Library.

When Siskiyou County decided it would no longer fund the county libraries, she spearheaded the move to keep the Weed Library open through the efforts of the Friends. Then, when the library burned in the Boles Fire, she kept the Friends group intact, worked with the City of Weed, and saw the library opened again in its present location. She was a boss, friend, and cheerleader-in-chief to the group of volunteers that she marshaled to staff and support the Library.

Shelley loved people, animals, the Mountain, and most of all, her husband, Charley. She will be sorely missed.

Shelley is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charley; her brother, Robert (May); her sister, Holly; her sister in law, Patty (John); two nephews, two cousins, six great-nieces and nephews, and by the many friends she made throughout her lifetime. Shelley was extremely thankful to all her friends who organized rides, helped with household tasks, and visited often during her final illness. She will be truly missed.

At her request, there will be no formal service. Her ashes will be spread at a future time. If you wish to honor her memory, please make a donation to your local public library.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.

Published on April 21, 2021