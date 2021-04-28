Obituary: Robert Arnold Smith

Obituary

July 28, 1960 - April 11, 2021

Robert (Bob) Smith of Chester, California, passed away at his residence in Chester on April 11, 2021. Robert was born in Mount Shasta and attended Mount Shasta schools. He graduated from Mt. Shasta High School in 1979. Robert worked as a radiology technologist for 35 years in many California hospitals. He moved to Chester, California, 12 years ago and worked at Seneca Hospital until his retirement.

Robert survived a serious brain tumor in his early 30s and continued to live life to the fullest for as long as he could. He will be remembered by many as a kind and gentle person who loved life. He had many interests and hobbies, and especially enjoyed technology and all its new developments. Robert grew up around horses and was an avid rider during his childhood. He was also a talented musician and played the saxophone and piano when he was younger. Robert loved animals, photography and tinkering in his wood shop, making gifts for others. He also enjoyed fishing, kayaking and camping. Robert enjoyed watching movies and he looked forward to spending time and sharing meals with friends and family.

Robert is survived by his daughter Amanda Smith of Chester, his father, Richard Smith, and a sister Patty (Tom) Morris, of Morris Shasta, and aunts, uncles, cousins and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was loved by many. We miss him. A private family service is planned for a later date.

Please honor Robert’s memory by giving a gift of money or time to a charity of your choice or by performing a simple act of kindness for another person or animal.

Published on April 28, 2021