Obituary: Werner Jakel

Obituary

Werner A. Jakel of Mt.Shasta, California entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the age of 84. After several months of declining health, Werner died peacefully with his beloved wife Inge and their children and grandchildren by his side.

Werner was born in Germany in 1936, to Ernst and Anna Jakel. In 1959, Werner and Inge married and in 1964, set off on an amazing adventure that took them by ship to the United States to begin their new life in Orange, California.

In 1979, Werner and Inge moved their family to Mt. Shasta to get away from city life. Werner

continued his custom metalwork business in Mount Shasta and over the years forged many lasting

friendships in the community. Werner and Inge recently celebrated 62 years of marriage, just a day before his passing. He will be remembered as an incredibly proud and loving husband, father, Opa and friend.

Werner is survived by his wife Inge; brothers Ernie(Cheryl) and Horst(Irene); children Monica Crumley(Doug) and Michael Jakel(Kerri); grandchildren Mikey(Rachel), Nicolas, Anna, Emily, Grace, Greta, John Michael, Luke and step- grandchildren Jessica, Becca and Lilia. A Memorial Service for Werner will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11AM at the Mt. Shasta Memorial Chapel, 830 Lassen Lane, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067.

All are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Siskiyou Opportunity Center.

Published on April 28, 2021