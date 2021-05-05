Obituary: Alan George Lewis

Alan George Lewis passed away on March 18, 2021 in Bandon, Oregon at the age of 69.

Alan was born on June 12, 1951, at Camp Stoneman, Pittsburg, CA to George and Alice Lewis. He spent most of his younger years in Campbell, CA, and attended Campbell High School. He enjoyed traveling, taking many trips all over the western states with his parents in

their RV. Alan loved music and spent much of his time playing records or listening to the radio. Alan will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his big smile.

Alan lived with a lifelong disability. He resided in the group home, Yreka Guest House, in Yreka, CA, for

almost 30 years. Our family is thankful for then owner, Sandee Crane, who took such good care of him there. A er several moves and as his health declined in 2019, he moved into West Wind Court, an assisted living facility in Bandon, Oregon. His family is grateful to their staff for the kindness and care that they gave to Alan.

Alan is survived by his mother, Alice Lewis, brother, Paul Lewis (Michelle Lundquist), sister, Adriana Penaluna (Stephen Penaluna), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Lewis.

A graveside service will take place at Winema Cemetery in Weed, California, at 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Weed Berean Church in Weed, California.