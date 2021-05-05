Obituary: Gerri Fedora

Gerri Fedora passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 26, 2021. Gerri was born in MacAllen, Texas in 1947, and subsequently moved to Williams, California where she lived with her grandparents and graduated from Williams High School. She earned an BSN degree at Sacramento State University and an MSN degree at University of California San Francisco. While married to Ken Perry she had one daughter, Brooke, who predeceased her.

Gerri moved to Mount Shasta in 1985 to take a position as a nursing instructor at College of the Siskiyous. Over the next 26 years, she would become head of the Nursing Department and Director of Nursing

Programs. During those years her professional standards, dedication, energy and creativity trained and

educated hundreds of COS nursing students who graduated with Licensed Vocational Nurse degrees and later, through her step-up program, Registered Nurse degrees. Her decades of devotion and sacrifice for those in her teaching care had a lasting positive effect on the lives and accomplishments of her students and on health care in the California North State and southern Oregon region.

Upon retirement from COS, where she was honored as Emeritus Faculty, Gerri became an avid social golfer at Mount Shasta and Lake Shastina Golf Resorts, and an eager traveler through North America and Europe. She was a voracious reader and assiduous gardener. As in her career, in retirement she was full of friendship, humor and kindness.

Gerri loved children and was loved back. She was adored as “Aunt Gerri” by her life partner Dean Whetstine’s family, including grand nieces and nephews Nathan, Caleb, Lucy, Kaylee and Karissa. She was revered as “Grandma Gerri” to her younger sister Ruth Landers’ children Josh, Justin, Beth, and Emily, and their children including Joshua Jr., Levi, Finley, Alecia, Lexi, Tanner, and Carter. Gerri is survived by sisters Gale, Gay, and Ruth and their children and grandchildren.