Obituary: 'Dick' Blankenship

Obituary

Richard A. Blankenship, better known as Dick or Poppy to his family, passed away at home on April 24, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife and two children.

Dick was born in Oklahoma in 1940 to Noble and Edith Blankenship. He was the third of six children. They relocated to Southern California when Dick was two years old and then to Weed when he was four. Dick attended the Weed schools and graduated in 1958. He was a great student and athlete and participated in several sports. After graduation, he attended Yuba College, where he played football for one season.

Dick joined the army in September of 1959. After Basic Training, he served in Germany until his discharge in 1961.

When Dick returned home, he lived and worked in grocery retail in Mt. Shasta until he retired in 2002.

In August 1975 Dick married his “Cutie” Eileen Giorgis. They were blessed with a son, Josh in 1976 and a daughter, Betsey in 1978.

Dick loved spending time with his family. There were many picnics, barbecues, and camping trips spent with family and friends.

Dick coached Little League in Mt. Shasta for many years. He loved attending the many sports his son and daughter participated in. He was their number one fan.

Then when he became “Poppy”, he was over the moon. He always said he was so blessed to be able to not only spend time with but babysit his grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was visit his children and grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Eileen, his two children and their spouses, Josh & Jennifer and Betsey & Jerry, his grandchildren Jocelyn, Jake, Joseph, Marley, and Violet, his two brothers, Roger (Gail), and Larry (Marilyn) and several nieces and nephews. He will live forever in their hearts with memories of camping trips, birthdays, holidays, and quiet times spent together. The family’s comfort is that Dick is home in heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

If you wish to honor his memory, you may make a donation to Mercy Hospice Mt. Shasta or the American Cancer Society.