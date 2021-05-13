Obituary: Homer Zuver

Obituary

Homer Zuver, a longtime resident of Mount Shasta, passed away April 21, at the age of 92. He was born in Portland, Oregon. The oldest son of Earl and Edith Zuver, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Wilbur, who died in 2002.

Homer served in the U.S. Army in 1950-53, and was stationed in Japan, where he became educated as a Laboratory Technician in a hospital there. After returning home

he continued his education, obtaining his x-ray and ultrasound certificates and a California license also.

Homer was employed in the late 60s and 70s at the McCloud Hospital until the hospital closed. He also worked at old Mount Shasta Hospital, and after a couple of moves returned to Mount Shasta to live. He finally retired from Fairchild Medical Center at the age of 80.

Homer’s lifelong hobby was “Barbershop Singing”, which he did for 50 years, and participated in quartet and chorus singing. He belonged to the “Rogue Valley Harmonizer’s” based out of Medford, Oregon where they would put on a show every year.

Homer is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne, his three children; Steven, Judith, Randall, and daughter-in-law Susan Acord Zuver.

Homer will be buried in the Zuver family site at the Winona Cemetery in Tualatin, Oregon.