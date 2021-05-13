Obituary: 'Jan' Weldon

Jeanette (Jan) Weldon, of Mount Shasta, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Jan was born in McCloud, California on March 11, 1932, and was married to Bill Weldon for 61 years until his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her three children, Marty, Larry, and Tricia Weldon.

Jan was a woman of great faith, a proud Marine veteran, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jan enjoyed bowling, fishing, attending sporting events, and spending time with her family. She volunteered many hours at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Igo Veteran’s Cemetery with an additional service on Friday, May 14 at noon at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mount Shasta.