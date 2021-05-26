Obituary: Michael Richard McCoy

Known as Rich, Richie, Mikey, Mike, Dad, Baba and Grandpa, he was as fortunate in death as he was in life, living fully to the end – skiing in his last month and playing golf in his last weeks, until succumbing to a year-long battle with stomach cancer on May 3, 2021. Mike was born 79 years ago in Mount Shasta, California to Richard Simmons McCoy and Edith Gail Long and was one of four children. His parents and siblings, Louise, Rod and Ken had predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kendra Small, two children, Shannon McCoy Ell currently living in Old Town, Maine and Brian McCoy from Santa Rosa, California. Three grandchildren were his pride and joy, Brandon McCoy, Avery and Reilly McCoy Ell.

Mike attended UC at Davis studying electrical engineering and obtaining his Masters in 1964. Two of his early passions, skiing and flying light aircraft, gave him many thrills. He became a Ski Patrolman in Mt. Shasta adhering to a code of responding to save others. At one time, he owned his own light aircraft, often taking to the skies to travel with the family. His long career in technology in Silicon Valley began in 1965. His intelligence and creativity served him well resulting in several patents and recognition in the field of Integrated Circuits. He was particularly interested in challenges and participated in 8 startups over the 35 year period. In 1999, he turned from silicon chips to potato chips with the purchase of Pearson & Co., a gourmet food take- out business in Santa Rosa, CA. Retiring in 2014 from the food business, he devoted his time to personal interests such as golf, hiking, bridge and home repairs.

He was so much more than his accomplishments. He was generous, loving, sometimes exasperating and extremely funny! May we never forget his iconic laughter! To know him was to be lucky.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Donations may be made in Mike’s name to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952 or to Waves of Compassion, PO Box 22, Bodega Bay, CA 94923.