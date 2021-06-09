Obituary: Cassie Erro

Obituary

Cassie Bond Erro passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at age 96.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in McCloud, California.

Cassie, a long time resident of McCloud, was preceded in death by her husband Joseph of 75 years and her son Mark (Toni). She is survived by her son Clay (Stephanie), grandchildren Ryan Erro, Vanessa Erro, Michael Borchard, Lia Antonucci, Hillary Butrico, Gianna Erro, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cassie left a lasting legacy with many in her community as the McCloud Elementary School librarian for many years, her service with Eastern Star, and as a Deacon for the Presbyterian Church. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed long walks, preparing family meals, working in her garden, and most of all enjoying all the times she spent with her grandchildren. Cassie will always be remembered as a kind and nurturing person.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: McCloud Presbyterian Church.